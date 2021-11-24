South Warren senior Luke Burton found several different paths to the end zone in Friday’s 47-13 win over visiting South Oldham in the Class 5A state quarterfinals.
Burton made his first trip by hauling in a 34-yard touchdown reception from Caden Veltkamp. Just 18 seconds later, Burton was back in the end zone after returning a fumble 36 yards for a score.
“I think it gave us some momentum – even more momentum – and just kept us going,” Burton said of his fumble recovery for a score.
To cap off his three-TD second quarter, Burton finished off a drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. He had five tackles on defense.
South Warren will be on the road for the Class 5A state semifinals Friday at Woodford County.