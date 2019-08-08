Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG REDUCING VISIBILITY... .VISIBILITIES WILL CONTINUE TO DETERIORATE THIS MORNING ACROSS SOUTHERN KENTUCKY. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * VISIBILITY...A HALF MILE OR LESS IN MANY LOCATIONS, LOCALLY LESS THAN A QUARTER MILE. * IMPACTS...MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&