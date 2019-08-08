South Warren junior McKenna Stahl has formed part of a formidable 1-2 punch along with fellow junior Faith Martin so far this season.
Just a week into high school play, Stahl has helped her team to two tournament championships and another runner-up finish in four events played – with the fourth being a third-place showing in a loaded Lady Gator Invitational field.
Stahl opened the season Friday with a runner-up finish to Martin in the Lady Bruin Invitational in Elizabethtown, then flipped places with her teammate to claim medalist honors in Saturday's Taylor County Invitational at Campbellsville Country Club.
Stahl then posted the Spartans' second-best score in the Lady Gator Invitational and again in Monday's Lady Scottie Invitational.
"I've worked really hard this offseason," Stahl said. "I've taken a bunch of lessons, and so I think it's really starting to pay off now. My confidence is a little bit better this year."
– Jeff Nations
