McKenna Stahl put herself in good positions Saturday at the Franklin Simpson Wildcat Shootout at Franklin Country Club.
The South Warren senior shot a 3-over 73 to claim individual honors and lead the Spartans to the team title.
“The front nine is pretty easy, but once you get to the back nine, you’ve kind of got to play in the right spots to be able to play good down there,” Stahl said.
Saturday’s victory marked the second time in her high school career she’s finished atop the leaderboard in a KHSAA tournament.
In the latest Kentucky Golf Coaches Association All-State points standings, released Friday, Stahl was tied for 22nd and South Warren was third as a team behind Lexington Christian Academy and Sacred Heart Academy.
– Jared MacDonald
