Owen Stamper finished his high school golf career with a third-place finish going up against some of the state's best competition.
The Allen County-Scottsville senior shot a 2-under 70 in the final round of the Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac/KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Championship at Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday to land on the podium behind Marshall County's Jay Nimmo and Trinity's John Marshall Butler.
The Middle Tennessee commit was second when he finished Saturday's round, which included three birdies, but a late surge from Butler dropped Stamper to third.
“It feels good. It feels good to finally finish off a good tournament this year,” Stamper said. “I struggled all year, but finally got it done when it mattered the most.”
