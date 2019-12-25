Noah Stansbury’s strong shooting helped the Greenwood boys’ basketball team move to 2-0 in District 14 play.
The junior guard knocked down 7 of 11 3-pointers, including four makes in the first quarter, and finished with 28 points to lead the Gators past South Warren 73-52 on Friday. He also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds in the game.
“We had to come out strong, control the tempo and that was the main things we had (to do) coming into the big district game,” he said.
Stansbury followed up with a 14-point performance the next night where he connected on three more 3-pointers to help the Gators to a 58-55 win over North Hardin. He also had seven points in Greenwood’s loss to Franklin-Simpson on Monday.
– Jared MacDonald
