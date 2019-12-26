With a chance to move to 2-0 in District 14 play, Brooke Stevenson stepped up.
The South Warren senior guard had missed back-to-back games due to injury and illness following a 15-point performance at Franklin-Simpson, but came back to score a game-high 19 points in a 51-37 victory at Greenwood on Friday.
“I’ve really waited and had to sit on the bench and watch them play really good games, so it feels really good to be out there with my team again,” she said.
Stevenson had four points in a 10-0 second-quarter run that pushed the Spartans ahead and she scored eight in the fourth to cap off the victory.
She also had 13 points the next morning in a 53-45 win over Boone County at the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic.
– Jared MacDonald
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.