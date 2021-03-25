It was a sizzling E.A. Diddle Arena debut for Greenwood’s Cade Stinnett.
The junior guard scored 32 points in Tuesday’s 63-39 Region 4 semifinal win over Barren County, helping to lead the Gators to the program’s first region title game since 2008.
Stinnett said it was a special night and he was happy to do his part to get Greenwood into the title game.
“A lot of kids in this area grew up watching games here, always wanted to play here,” Stinnett said. “I am just fortunate that we got to play here, and in this crazy season that we got to play at all. To have a big game here, my first game at Diddle, it means a lot, but we are really focused on the team success.”