Greenwood junior forward/guard Cade Stinnett was firing on all cylinders in the Gators’ season opener Tuesday night.
Stinnett finished with a game-high 24 points as Greenwood (1-0) picked up a 78-68 road victory over Region 4 rival Glasgow.
Stinnett, who also grabbed six rebounds, had 14 first-half points as the Gators clung to a 31-30 halftime lead. Then in the third quarter, Stinnett scored eight points as Greenwood erupted for 27 to surge ahead by eight.
“I thought it was a really good team win to start out on the road, especially under all these circumstances,” Stinnett said. “We don’t (have) a young team class-wise, but we got a young team experience-wise.”
– Jeff Nations
