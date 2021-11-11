Glasgow junior Keiran Stockton continues to make a major impact on both sides of the ball for the Scotties.
In last week’s 42-13 home win over Hart County in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs, Stockton led Glasgow with 83 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also ran for a two-point conversion. He leads the team in rushing and 839 yards and 18 TDs.
Stockton was also a force on defense, tallying a pair of sacks and seven tackles in the win.
“I love playing both sides of the ball – offense and defense,” Stockton said. “I feel like I’m part of the team on both sides. I really enjoy it.”
Glasgow will host Taylor County in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday.
– Jeff Nations