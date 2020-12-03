Glasgow junior Keiran Stockton couldn’t be happier about his increased workload.
In Friday’s 14-0 road win over Taylor County in the Class 3A state playoffs, Stockton collected more than a quarter of the carries he’s had this season with 23 rushes for a team-best 120 yards.
“I feel like we’re clicking,” Stockton said. “We’ve been clicking a lot in practice. You can tell. We’re just going good.”
Following the win over Taylor County, Stockton – who started the season listed as a tight end on the roster before moving to the backfield – has 85 carries for 458 yards and four touchdowns.
Glasgow hosts Christian Academy of Louisville in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Friday at 7 p.m.
– Jeff Nations
