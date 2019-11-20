Franklin-Simpson senior running back Leandre Stutzman played on his home field for the final time in Friday’s 56-20 win over Allen County-Scottsville.
He made his final home appearance a memorable one, helping pace an offense that racked up more than 500 yards. Stutzman ran for 207 yards, including two long second half-touchdown runs – a 62-yard score and a 33-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Stutzman credited his offensive line with his big night.
“The offensive line – they fight every week,” Stutzman said. “They keep grinding and kept grinding. We do it in the weight room and we just keep doing it in practice. I have to give credit to them. I couldn’t do it without them.”
Franklin-Simpson will play at Madisonville-North Hopkins at 7 p.m. Friday.
