MALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK SW's Posey ready for moment Jeff Nations Jan 5, 2023 Justin Posey When Justin Posey got his shot to win Tuesday's road game at Barren County, the South Warren senior didn't hesitate.Set up in the corner in the waning seconds, Posey got the pass from teammate Andrew Goley and let fly a 3-pointer that swished through the net to beat the buzzer in the Spartans' 67-66 victory.Posey finished with 13 points in the game and hit three of his team's 10 3-pointers in the win. The victory was the 11th straight for the Spartans, who are 12-1 overall."I think everybody was doubting us at first, but I think people are starting to realize who South is," Posey said.South Warren is back in action Friday night, hosting District 14 rival Bowling Green.{&end} – Jeff Nations Tags Justin Posey South Warren Male Athlete Of The Week Warren Sport Basketball Victory Three Andrew Goley Road Game South Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor