FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Tisdale chips in MICHEAL COMPTON mcompton@bgdailynews.com Dec 16, 2021 Meadow Tisdale Bowling Green junior forward Meadow Tisdale's offensive numbers aren't jumping off the page to open this season, but she is more than pleased with the team's results.Tisdale has been a big part of BG's 3-1 start, which has included three straight games allowing 33 points or less. She scored eight points in Friday's 42-30 come-from-behind win against Bethlehem.Tisdale said defense remains a priority for the Lady Purples. "We just have to sit down and play defense," Tisdale said. "Our defense is our strength. It should be everybody's strength. If you defend the ball, it will come over to the offense."BG opens district play against Greenwood on Friday. – Micheal Compton