Like many of his fellow Bowling Green starters Friday night, DeVito Tisdale saw barely more than two quarters of action in a 56-0 shellacking of Pleasure Ridge Park at El Donaldson Stadium.
Tisdale, the Purples’ starting strong safety, made that time count. He tallied two interceptions and picked up a loose ball after PRP botched the snap on a punt attempt and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown.
Tisdale said solid preparation from the Purples’ coaching staff helped Bowling Green’s defense hold the Panthers to just 149 yards of total offense and two turnovers.
“That’s the goal, that’s the ‘Jungle Defense,’ ” Tisdale said. “That’s awesome ‘D.’ We just executed and we’re looking forward to next week.”
– Jeff Nations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.