Bowling Green sophomore forward Meadow Tisdale was busy making up for lost time last week.
With the Lady Purples sidelined two weeks without a game due to COVID-19 protocols, Tisdale made the most of her chance to play again in a 56-40 win over District 14 rival Warren East. Tisdale tallied a career-high 29 points in the win and also grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double.
“I just came out ready to play,” Tisdale said. “I knew what I had to do, and I just put my team on my back and I let it rip.”
Tisdale followed with a team-high 13 points for BG in a loss to state-ranked Elizabethtown.
BG next visits Warren Central on Friday.
– Jeff Nations
