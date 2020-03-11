Bowling Green freshman forward Meadow Tisdale stood tall during the Region 4 Tournament semifinals and finals.
Tisdale scored 17 points and added 20 rebounds in Friday's 47-29 win over Russell County. Tisdale's 20 rebounds were two less than Russell County had as a team.
She followed that up with a 17-point, eight-rebound performance in Saturday's 58-48 win over Barren County in the championship game. For her efforts, Tisdale earned a spot on the all-tournament team.
Tisdale said she had a few games like her dominant effort against Russell County, adding it's a lot of fun when it happens.
"You just feel like you're LeBron James out there," Tisdale said. "You're dominating."
Bowling Green opens the Girls' Sweet 16 against Russell on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.