Barren County junior Chloe Tooley brought back an impressive souvenir from Saturday’s trip to Paducah’s Cardinal Lane Strike and Spare – a Region 1 bowling title.
Tooley, who had never previously finished in the top eight at regionals, picked up the girls’ individual championship with a 178-174 win over Daviess County’s Maddie Phelps in the finals.
“I was very nervous, but I pushed through and tried to believe in myself,” Tooley said. “And my teammates helped me and supported me, so they helped a lot.”
Tooley will have company in the state tournament March 22-24 at Louisville’s Executive Strike & Spare as Barren’s Quintin McKenzie and Kadyn Hargis won the Region 1 unified title.
– Jeff Nations