Warren Central senior Jaida Tooley continues to rise as a high jumper.
At Saturday’s Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Class 2A State Indoor Championships in Louisville, Tooley claimed a state crown in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 2 inches. That was just two inches off Tooley’s personal best in an event she describes as “feels like flying.”
Tooley also added a third-place finish in the 200 meters and a fourth in the long jump at the KTCCCA meet. But it’s the high jump that Tooley is focused on competing for another title – a KHSAA state championship.
“Hopefully I’m going to try to go at least 5-8, 5-10, try to get there,” Tooley said. “... I want to get there, but I want to win an outdoor title in state.”
-- Jeff Nations
