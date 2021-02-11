Leia Trinh has helped lead Greenwood to its first-ever appearance at No. 1 in the Daily News Area Top 10 prep poll.
“It’s definitely a great accomplishment because we’ve worked really hard and it’s the first time that’s happened in our program, and I’m just glad that I can be a part of it,” Trinh said. “I think it’s just the little things we do like communication on the court and just being vocal with each other and just playing solid defense.”
The freshman guard averaged 20 points through the team’s 6-1 start, before the Lady Gators fell to Apollo on Monday.
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak, which concluded with Trinh’s 20-point performance Friday in a 57-51 win against South Warren.
– Jared MacDonald{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.