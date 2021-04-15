Barren County’s baseball team erupted for 19 runs in a wild 19-15 road win over Cumberland County on Monday, and Trojans outfielder Cody Moore did the most damage of all.
The junior finished with a quadruple of doubles, part of a 5-for-6 day at the plate that also included seven runs batted in. It was part of a trend for Barren County’s offense, which has posted double-digit runs in five games already as part of a 6-1 start.
“We’ve really got our bats going, we’re seeing the ball really well, making good contact and hitting in the holes,” Moore said. “And we’re also getting the little things down like bunts, hit-and-runs, we’re stealing the bases right, reading the balls in the dirt. Just playing really good offense.”
– Jeff Nations