It was a strong defensive effort for the South Warren football team in Friday’s 28-3 win over Bowling Green. Junior linebacker William Trussell played a big part in that defensive effort.
Trussell finished with two interceptions in Friday’s win, including an interception right before halftime that set up the go-ahead touchdown as time expired in the half.
Trussell said the win was a total team effort.
“We were firing on all cylinders,” Trussell said. “We were running the ball well. We were on the passes. We were playing good football. I feel like we need (to) continue to do that (going forward). It was a good game for us.”
South Warren will host South Oldham at 7 p.m. Friday.
– Micheal Compton