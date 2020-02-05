Coming off back-to-back losses to District 14 rival Warren East, the Greenwood girls’ basketball team needed a boost to bounce back against defending Region 4 champion Barren County.
Senior forward Megan Une provided that spark, scoring 20 points in Tuesday’s 58-57 win over the Trojanettes.
Une scored Greenwood’s first 11 points as the Lady Gators led for all but 16 seconds. The output was more than triple Une’s season average for points per game.
Une said she wanted to do her part to help Greenwood set the tone.
“Our coach said from the start to play tough and that the effort needs to be there,” Une said. “I came out ready to play and ready to go.”
Greenwood returns to action at 6 p.m. on Friday, hosting South Warren in a District 14 matchup.
