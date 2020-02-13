Peyton Vanzant was a large part of why Logan County was able to avenge a 22-point loss to Greenwood.
The senior scored 19 points in a 64-51 victory over the Lady Gators on Tuesday in a rematch of a game Logan County lost Jan. 4.
Vanzant scored six in the fourth quarter, all of which came from the free-throw line, where she was perfect in the frame and was 12-for-12 in the game.
"I think we finally put four quarters together and I think we actually played our kind of ball tonight, like we haven't been," Vanzant said.
She led the team with 16 points and was 7-for-8 from the free-throw line in a 62-34 victory over Todd County Central on Saturday that moved the Lady Cougars to 6-0 in District 13 play.
