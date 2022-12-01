FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Varney stars for Trojanettes Jeff Nations Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Dec 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Buy Now Abigail Varney Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barren County junior guard Abigail Varney did most of her damage early against Warren Central, but it was plenty destructive for the Lady Dragons.Varney scored a game-high 21 points – 19 in the first half – to lead the host Trojanettes to a season-opening 53-19 win Tuesday night.It was a solid start to a season with much riding on Varney’s success for Barren County. She enters the year as the Trojanettes’ top returning scorer. “This is what I’m hoping for, trying to help out my team the best that I can,” Varney said. “This is how I can help them.”Varney got her points in a variety of ways, going 6-for-6 at the free-throw line, draining a 3-pointer and hitting six two-pointers.Barren County hosts Elizabethtown on Friday.{&end} – Jeff Nations Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Abigail Varney Barren County Female Athlete Of The Week Varney Trojanettes Sport Basketball County Dragons Warren Central Damage First Half Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you