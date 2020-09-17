Caden Veltkamp entered the season ready to show he’s healthy.
The South Warren quarterback, who was injured much of his sophomore year, started his junior campaign with 293 yards and five TDs on 15-of-24 passing Friday in a 40-0 victory over Warren East.
“It felt great being out being completely healthy,” Veltkamp said. “I really felt like I could just do whatever I wanted to, and my o-line gave me enough time to do what I needed to do and get the ball off.”
Veltkamp threw TD passes to four different receivers – Christian Conyers, Mason Willingham, Eldar Dervisevic and Jason Putman, who had two scoring receptions.
– Jared MacDonald
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.