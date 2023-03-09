Whitney powers WC to title JEFF NATIONS jnations@bgdailynews.com Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Mar 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Buy Now Chappelle Whitney Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Warren Central senior Chappelle Whitney simply would not be stopped in Tuesday's Region 4 Boys' Basketball Tournament championship game.The 6-foot-4 forward took over the game in stretches, leading the Dragons to their second straight regional title with a 52-50 overtime win over Bowling Green at E.A. Diddle Arena.Whitney finished with a game-high 24 points along with 11 rebounds. "I remember winning it as a freshman and I was really excited," Whitney said. "Now being a senior and we won it, I feel like I did my part. It means a little bit more this time."Whitney and his teammates move on to the KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 to face Pulaski County in a first-round game on Wednesday. – Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chappelle Whitney Warren Central Male Athlete Of The Week Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you