It’s been a long road back for Bowling Green senior infielder Dez Wilson.
After suffering an ACL injury in September, Wilson missed most of football season and all of basketball season, but he was able to return in time for baseball. Wilson was one of nine seniors honored before Saturday’s 10-0 win over Franklin-Simpson, then entered the game as a pinch hitter and delivered an RBI double – his first hit and RBI in two years.
“It was just a great experience coming out here and being able to play with my brothers,” Wilson said. “It’s been really hard this year. Coming back out here and being able to hit an RBI double is a great feeling.”
BG plays at Logan County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.