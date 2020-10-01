Franklin-Simpson’s Chase Wilson finally got his region golf title, beating Bowling Green’s Charlie Reber on the second playoff hole at the Region 3 Golf Tournament at CrossWinds Golf Course.
The win came three years after Wilson lost a playoff to CM Mixon at the region tournament and two years after he won a playoff to qualify for the state tournament.
Wilson said Monday’s win solidifies all the work he has put in this year.
“I started off the year rough, back in my junior tournaments,” Wilson said. “I was able to come out hot here in high school. I hit some rough patches this year, but this brings it all together.”
– Micheal Compton
