Conleigh Wilson finished strong to come away from the Kentucky 2A State Golf Championship as the runner-up.
The Franklin-Simpson junior shot a 7-over 79 Sunday at Owensboro Country Club, before edging Western Hills’ Adisyn Fox in a playoff for second.
Wilson had a rough start, shooting 7-over on the front nine, but finished the back nine even with the help of back-to-back birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 to make it to the playoff.
“I shot 7-over and those seven strokes were on my front nine. I was able to pull it back together for the back nine,” Wilson said. “I told my coach, I was like, ‘Sarah, I’m going to shoot 30-something on this back nine,’ and it happened, so I was able to pull it together and just finish strong.”
– Jared MacDonald