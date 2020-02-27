South Warren senior Neal Wolfram had a productive Saturday at the state swimming and diving championship meet in Lexington.
Wolfram had individual top-four finishes – third in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 40.31 seconds) and fourth in the 500 free (4:40.88).
Wolfram, along with his brother Drew Wolfram, Logan Hughes and Cody Eli helped the Spartans take second place in the 200 free relay (1:28.33) and fourth in the 400 free relay (3:14.77).
"I was real happy with how we did in the relays," said Wolfram, who will swim collegiately at Miami (Ohio). "We were able to get second in the 200 free, which was our goal goal. ... And then in the (400) free we got fourth, which is about where we thought we would be."
– Jeff Nations
