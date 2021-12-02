Russellville senior wide receiver/defensive back Anthony Woodard played a big role in the Panthers’ 34-21 win over Bethlehem in the Class A state semifinals.
Woodard had four receptions, two for touchdowns, for 82 yards on offense and added a pick-6 touchdown on the defensive side as Russellville earned its first trip to a state title game since 1990.
“It felt good,” Woodard said. “I knew going into the game I was going to give it my all – put everything on the line to get my team to the next stage and that’s what I did.”
Russellville will look for the program’s fourth football title when it faces Pikeville at 11 a.m. CST Friday at Kroger Field in Lexington.