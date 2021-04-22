The hard work is paying off for Warren East freshman hurdler Tayanah Woods, who made a big impact during Saturday’s Great Gator Invitational at Greenwood High School.
Woods outlasted teammate Jillian Harrell to win the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 18.22 seconds. She followed that with a win in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 53.12 seconds, more than two seconds better than runner-up Rachel Evans of Greenwood.
A hurdler since seventh grade, Woods said she is gaining confidence and is hoping to only get better as the year progresses.
“I just have faith in myself,” Woods said. “We practice a lot. They push us. I might not like it, but you see where it got me.”