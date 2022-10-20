MALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Yaredi leads the way Micheal Compton Micheal Compton Author twitter Author email Oct 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Yaredi Yaredi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling Green senior Yaredi Yaredi had a big night in a 4-1 win over Greenwood in the Region 4 boys’ soccer tournament championship Oct. 13 at Warren Central High School.Yaredi finished with a hat trick – including a pair of goals in a three-minute span in the first half – to help lead Bowling Green to its first region championship since 2015. “It was great – just an amazing feeling,” Yaredi said. “We had a strong mentality tonight. We had to keep focused. We came here to get the job done.”Bowling Green extended its season with a 2-1 (7-6 in penalty kicks) win over McCracken County in Tuesday’s opening round of the state tournament. BG hosts Daviess County at 3 p.m. Saturday. – Micheal Compton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Yaredi Yaredi Bowling Green Male Athlete Of The Week Championship Tournament Sport Football Daviess County Hat Trick Penalty Kick Mccracken County Micheal Compton Sports Writer. Cover prep sports, Hot Rods baseball, Titans football, and is the Daily News staff film critic. Author twitter Author email Follow Micheal Compton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you