Warren East sophomore pitcher/infielder Drake Young did a little bit of everything in the Raiders’ 7-5, eight-inning win at South Warren on Monday.
Offensively, Young had a hit and two walks with two RBIs and a run scored.
He also provided a big lift on the mound – tossing 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit and two walks with a strikeout to earn his first win of the season.
“It felt good,” Young said. “The defense was there. The energy was there and we just executed on the field.”
Warren East would go on to finish the sweep over South Warren with a 6-3 win Tuesday to earn the No. 2 seed in the District 14 Tournament. Young had two hits in the win.