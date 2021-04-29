Greenwood swimmer Sarah Zoellner had a big day at Saturday’s KHSAA swimming and diving meet at Russell County High School.
Zoellner finished fourth in the 200-yard individual medley and earned a ninth-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly. She joined teammates Leah Witcher, Amelia Matzke and Anne Elizabeth Zoellner to finish ninth in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
The sophomore said this year was a unique experience with the state meet divided into three sites and no fans allowed to attend the event.
“It was a lot of fun on the swimming end,” Zoellner said. “We had a lot of great races. We swam together as an awesome team and we did really well.”