Greenwood senior Landon Badstibner specializes in endurance.
In the pool, Badstibner specializes in the grueling long-distance events -- the 200- and 500-yard freestyle races. He's so good at it that Badstibner will be swimming for NCAA Division I Eastern Illinois next year.
Little wonder that Badstibner was more than willing -- eager, even -- to go the distance as the Gators' starting pitcher in Thursday's 11-1 win over visiting Edmonson County at Corey Hart Ballpark.
Badstibner, who entered the game with just 8 2/3 innings over four appearances -- two starts -- worked all six innings for the complete-game win. He would've been back out for the seventh, but his teammates ended his night early by hitting the 10-run rule in the bottom of the sixth.
"I think that definitely helps, for sure," said Badstibner, comparing swimming distance events to pitching deep into games. "I've got it all built up."
Greenwood (19-5) pecked away at Edmonson County's hard-throwing right-handed ace Hunter Wilson. In the bottom of the second inning, the Gators grabbed a 2-0 lead on James Russell's two-run single as he battled back from a two-strike count to slash a liner into center field.
The Gators doubled their lead in the bottom of the third. Zachary Davis was hit by a pitch with one out, then Reed McClard followed with a double two put two runners in scoring position. Davis came home despite Wilson getting a swinging strikeout as the ball in the dirt skipped away to the backstop. McClard came home from third when an errant pickoff attempt sailed into left field, boosting Greenwood's lead to 4-0.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Gators put up another two-spot on an RBI triple from Zachary Davis followed by McClard's sacrifice fly RBI.
Edmonson County (11-12) finally broke through against Badstibner in the sixth. Wilson got the one-out rally going by fighting off an 0-2 count against Greenwood's right-hander, ripping a double that one-hopped to the right-field fence. Courtesy runner Will Alexander moved up to third on a wild pitch, and Andrew Talley brought the run home with a deep fly ball for a sac fly RBI.
The Gators finished off the Wildcats in the sixth with a five-run rally. An error allowed Greenwood's leadoff hitter to score, then Chaze Huff followed with a single before James Russell picked up his third RBI of the day with a single to center.
Wilson got back-to-back strikeouts to nearly work out of the jam, but a walk loaded the bases and McClard brought home two runs with a single to center that made the score 9-1.
That ended Wilson's day, but on the very first pitch from Edmonson's reliever Blake Marks hit a smash to center that fell for a two-RBI triple to end the game.
James Russell had a 2-for-3 day with three RBIs, and McClard was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Jackson Lee chipped in with two hits as well for the Gators, who totaled nine in all.
"It felt good tonight just to hit the ball, finally," said Russell, who broke out of a mini-slump in the win. "Tonight I was just trying to put the ball in play, hit it and put some runs on the board for my team."
Badstibner allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out four batters to earn the win.
"He's had a couple starts, a couple relief appearances," Greenwood coach Jason Jaggers said of Badstibner. "I thought he did a great job. He threw like 64 pitches, I think 49 strikes. We stress pounding the zone and he did that. He got ahead and he did a great job for us."
Wilson, who struck out eight, took the loss for the Wildcats.
Edmonson County is scheduled to host Monroe County on Friday, while Greenwood will take on visiting Calloway County in a Saturday doubleheader.
ECHS 000 001 x -- 1 3 3
GHS 022 025 11 9 1
WP: Badstibner. LP: Wilson.