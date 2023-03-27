Greenwood swimmer Landon Badstibner made it official on Monday, signing to swim for Eastern Illinois University.
“I’m excited,” Badstibner said. “It’s something I’ve looked forward to for a long time. I’ve been working towards this since I was a little kid and I finally got it over with. Now I am excited for the next four years.”
Badstibner said he considered University of the Cumberlands and Milligan before deciding on Eastern Illinois.
“I talked to coach Jordan and we set up a visit,” Badstibner said. “I was just visiting as many teams as I could to find one I liked. I met the team and I kind of fell in love with it. They are all good people.
“When I met the team, it really set in that I had made it at that level. It’s crazy because it’s always people I have looked up to and now I am one of them.”
Badstibner just wrapped up a strong senior season in the pool, where he won the region titles in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle for the second straight year. He went on to finish 12th in the 500-yard freestyle and 13th in the 200-yard freestyle at the state meet.
He said he is happy to have his signing -- and the recruiting process -- out of the way.
“It’s a big weight off my shoulders because it’s a difficult process to get your name out there and stuff, so coaches can see you,” Badstibner said. “I’m glad I get to enjoy the rest of (high school) and not have to worry about it.”