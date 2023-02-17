Warren Central junior Jaliyah Bailey scored 17 points to pace the host Lady Dragons to a 42-36 girls’ basketball win over Grayson County on Thursday.
Aida Akhmedova added 12 points, Kennedee Robinson finished with nine points and Briana Frausto tallied 11 rebounds in the win.
Warren Central (5-23) snapped a six-game losing streak. The Lady Dragons were set to host Christian County to close out the regular season Friday.
South Warren 48, Owensboro 34
Gracie Hodges tallied 17 points and eight rebounds to lead homestanding South Warren to a 48-34 victory over Owensboro on Thursday.
McLaine Hudson chipped in with 11 points and Mila Munrath totaled nine points and eight rebounds for the Spartans.
South Warren (17-13) closed out the regular season with six straight wins. The Spartans face host Greenwood in the District 14 tournament semifinals Monday.
Monroe County 58, Warren East 52
Monroe County’s Paisley Ford notched a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift the host Lady Falcons to a 58-52 win over Warren East on Thursday.
Ella Finley added 12 points and eight rebounds, Gracie Veach had 11 points and Ella Massingille had nine for Monroe.
Kennedy Lawson just missed a double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds for Warren East. Rileigh Jones added 10 points for the Lady Raiders.
Warren East (7-21) hosts Barren County in the District 15 tournament semifinals Monday.
Elizabethtown 65, Greenwood 58
Host Elizabethtown picked up a 65-58 win over Greenwood on Thursday.
Leia Trinh finished with 24 points to lead the Lady Gators in the loss. Kayla Grant added 13 points and Ella Whittle had eight points.
Greenwood (14-15) will host South Warren in the District 14 tournament semifinals Monday.
ACS 55, Logan County 50
Jayleigh Steenbergen scored a game-high 19 points to spark host Allen County-Scottsville to a 55-50 win over Logan County on Thursday.
Avery Morris added a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists, Aubrie Naiser tallied nine points and Jaylee Covington totaled eight points and eight rebounds for the Lady Patriots.
ACS (12-12) next faces Glasgow in the District 15 tournament semifinals Monday at Warren East.
Brenley Adler, Nora Epley and TaKyiah Mason scored nine points each, while Emerson McKinnis totaled eight points and seven rebounds for the Lady Cougars.
Logan County (17-12) faces host Todd County Central in the District 13 tournament semifinals Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson 49, Glasgow 36
Khloie Smith and Katelyn McAlister tallied 12 points apiece to lead homestanding Franklin-Simpson to a 49-36 win over Glasgow on Thursday.
Malyea Partinger added nine points for the Lady Wildcats.
Franklin-Simpson (17-9) faces Russellville in the District 13 tournament semifinals Tuesday at Todd County Central.
Glasgow (13-16) takes on Allen County-Scottsville in the District 15 tournament semifinals Monday at Warren East.
Boys
Warren Central 92, Russellville 46
Damarion Walkup scored 17 points to lead visiting Warren Central to a 92-46 win over Russellville on Thursday.
Izayiah Villafuerte added 15 points, Omari Glover had 14 points, Chappelle Whitney tallied 10 points and eight rebounds, Tayvion Wells scored 10 points and Kade Unseld finished with nine points for the state’s top-ranked Dragons.
Warren Central (26-1) was slated to close out the regular season Friday at home against Christian County.
Russellville (7-20) faces host Todd County Central in the District 13 tournament semifinals Tuesday.
South Warren 63, Ohio County 60
Drew Hudson scored 18 points to pace visiting South Warren to a 63-60 win over Ohio County on Thursday.
Justin Posey added 17 points, Brandon Rowe totaled 13 points and nine rebounds and Andrew Goley had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans.
South Warren (21-6), which posted the school’s first-ever boys’ varsity basketball 20-win season, has won seven straight.
The Spartans face Bowling Green in the District 14 tournament semifinals Tuesday at Greenwood.
Monroe County 84, Warren East 72
Austen Arnett scored 29 points to lead host Monroe County to an 84-72 win over Warren East on Thursday.
John Harlin added 24 points and Keaton Biggerstaff had 12 points for the Falcons.
Isaiah Andrews just missed a double-double with a game-high 35 points and nine rebounds to lead Warren East. Connor Doyle added 14 points, Dane Parsley had nine points and seven rebounds, and Brendan Bratcher added eight points for the Raiders.
Warren East (18-9) hosts Glasgow in the District 15 tournament semifinals Wednesday.
Butler County 75, McLean County 64
Ty Price posted a double-double with 40 points and 10 rebounds to pace host Butler County to a 75-64 win over McLean County on Thursday.
Lawson Rice also had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Justin Castlen chipped in with 10 points for the Bears.
Butler County (20-9) faces Trinity (Whitesville) in the District 12 tournament semifinals Tuesday at Edmonson County.
Clinton County 57, Barren County 52
Braden Stockton scored 17 points to lift host Clinton County to a 57-52 win over Barren County on Thursday.
Cohen Davis added 14 points and Steele Burchett had 10 points for the homestanding Bulldogs.
Tate Spillman had 16 points, Eli Brooks scored 15 points, and Aiden Miller finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans.
Barren County (19-11) faces Allen County-Scottsville in the District 15 tournament semifinals Tuesday at Warren East.
Breckinridge County 66, Edmonson County 62
Visiting Breckinridge County picked up a 66-62 win over Edmonson County on Thursday.
Braxton Highbaugh produced a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats in the loss. Will Alexander added 18 points, Braden Wall had 10 points and Tyler Anderson finished with nine points.
Edmonson County (16-12) hosts Grayson County in the District 12 tournament semifinals Tuesday.
ACS 49, Logan County 48
Jordan Turner scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help host Allen County-Scottsville fend off Logan County 49-48 on Thursday.
Robert Robledo added 13 points and Julyan McPeak had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Patriots. ACS (7-19) faces Barren County in the District 15 tournament semifinals Tuesday at Warren East.
Kade Wall had 14 points and Jack Delaney added nine points for the Cougars.
Logan County (9-21) faces Franklin-Simpson in the District 13 tournament semifinals Monday at Todd County Central.