PREP ROUNDUP Bailey boosts Lady Purples over Barren County Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Feb 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling Green senior Tanaya Bailey scored 20 points to lead the visiting Lady Purples to a 48-44 girls' basketball win over Barren County on Monday night.Saniyah Shelton added 11 points and eight rebounds in the win.Bowling Green (17-9) visits Bethlehem on Friday. Abigail Varney scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds, and Kaitlyn Elmore added nine points and six boards for the Trojanettes.Barren County (20-6) was slated to host Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday. Edmonson County 55, Caverna 28Riley Roy tallied a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds to lift visiting Edmonson County to a 55-28 win over Caverna on Monday.Annie Kiper added 13 points and Kennadi Swihart finished with nine points for the Lady Cats.Edmonson County (17-6) is scheduled to visit District 12 rival Butler County on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bowling Green Barren County Edmonson County Caverna Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you