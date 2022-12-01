When the Bowling Green football team faces Frederick Douglass in the Class 5A state championship game Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Kroger Field in Lexington, it will be a stern test for the BG offense facing one of top defenses in the state.
For sophomore quarterback Deuce Bailey, it is a chance to put an exclamation point on a breakout season.
Thrust into the starting QB role four games into his freshman season, Bailey has endured the growing pains to put up huge numbers this year – guiding a balanced attack that has emerged as one of the most versatile in Kentucky.
Bailey should eclipse the 3,000-yard passing mark in Saturday’s title game. He’s thrown 33 touchdowns, rushed for three more and has seven interceptions. It’s a vast improvement over last season, when Bailey threw for 1,100 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions.
Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said the decision to switch to Bailey last season was a tough one, but it paid off this season.
“We had a senior at quarterback that we thought a lot of,” Spader said. “That was a tough decision. That was a program decision. Yes there were growing pains, so there was a lot of doubt outside these walls. Did they make the right decision?
“I think for the year that we were going to have the proof is in the pudding. His progression has sped up where he is pretty cool and calm back there, and he’s been pressured by some pretty tough teams on our schedule.”
Bailey began his freshman season at cornerback, so he admits he was surprised when he was handed the reins four games into last season.
“It was kind of out of nowhere,” Bailey said. “I didn’t even think I was going to start. Coach (Chris) Seabolt and coach (Byron) Lowe gave me a talk and helped me through it. They were like, ‘You can’t listen to what other people have to say.’ They helped me all through that process.
“That’s love. They put their trust in me. I’ve been a Purple all my life and it’s a blessing.”
He admitted it was a struggle at times, with the speed of the game one of the most difficult parts.
“It was so fast that sometimes I was scared to stay in the pocket,” Bailey said. “I would have to take off, but now it’s slowed down a little more. I will stay in the pocket, take a hit in the pocket, make a throw.”
The Purples finished 6-6, losing to eventual state champion South Warren in the second round of the playoffs. The tough end served as motivation for Bailey.
He worked with Max Staver, founder of QBVision in Nashville, during the summer and said BG quarterback coach Jordan Leach helped as well.
“You have to learn from your mistakes,” Bailey said. “I hate losing. I didn’t want to go 6-6 again, so I had to put in work all summer. I think everybody did.”
Bailey credits his offensive line for setting the tone in preseason camp, although he admits there was some self-doubt early on. He said even after two scrimmages he wasn’t completely settled in, but the PRP game on Sept. 2 was a turning point with the offense showing a balance that it lacked most of last season.
“I was like, ‘We are going to be good this year. We are going to be all right,’ ” Bailey said. “I knew we had players last year, but I felt like we were inexperienced. This year, everybody got their feet wet. We are pretty good.”
Bailey said he continues to build up trust with his teammates and his confidence continues to rise. That trust was evident in last week’s win over Southwestern when Bailey threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers.
Even after that, win Bailey said it took a bit to realize a childhood dream was a reality – a chance to play for a state title for the Purples.
“It didn’t really hit me until I got on the bus,” Bailey said. “I just got to thinking that all the hard work we put in has paid off. 6-6 (last season), that can’t happen. That’s not acceptable – had to come back stronger.”
Spader said it is that kind of dedication that has made Bailey a success this year, adding he has only scratched the surface on his future potential.
“I’ll take 22 Deuce Baileys,” Spader said. “He is trying to be great. He works with our coaches every day and works on his own. He’s going to continue to drive himself and his body is going to mature. The game is going to slow down even more for him. I’m certainly glad we have him in our backfield and we have two more years with him after this one.”