Bowling Green junior quarterback Deuce Bailey had the Purples' offense purring on Friday night.
With the rumble of a few high-performance rides that strayed from Beech Bend Raceway's Holley LS Fest East weekend event down Scottsville Road within earshot at El Donaldson Stadium, it was Bailey and the BG offense that was hitting on all cylinders against Apollo in a 57-7 home victory.
Bailey passed for a pair of touchdowns and a pair of sophomores -- Montravion Graham and Jaxen Smith -- filled in nicely at running back for injured standout senior Javen Huddleston. Graham scored his first three varsity touchdowns -- two rushing, one receiving -- and Smith provided two more rushing scores as the host Purples put up 43 first-half points to get the running clock started out of the halftime break.
Bailey's work was done by halftime after completing 13-of-17 passes for 224 yards and a pair of TDs.
"Very efficient -- never too high, never too low," Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said of Bailey. "I'm proud of how he handled things tonight."
Bowling Green (2-2) kept much of the starting offense on the sideline the entire second half after the Purples got a quick defensive touchdown to start the third quarter. Brandon Gurley hit Apollo quarterback Maxwell Johnson in the pocket and the ball popped loose. Max Buchanon scooped the ball and ran it into the end zone from 20 yards out for a fumble-return touchdown.
The Purples opened the game with a precise five-play scoring drive set up by Trevy Barber's 27-yard kickoff return to the Purples' 46-yard line. Bailey completed three straight passes for first downs, handed off once to Smith and then found Christopher Sweeney for a 12-yard touchdown pass to cap a first drive that took just 1 minute, 20 seconds.
Apollo (0-4) took a bit longer on its first drive, but got the same result. The Eagles finished off an 11-play, 64-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Caiden Tutt to knot the score at 7.
That didn't last. Bailey connected with Barber on a 50-yard completion on the Purples' very next play, then found Reid Buser for a 23-yard pass. Two plays later, Graham had his first varsity score with a 3-yard touchdown run.
"The o-line pulled through for me," Graham said. "I found a couple holes that I could hit, did a couple of good things. Deuce threw a couple good balls to me as well."
The Eagles' ensuing possession ended with a fourth-down incompletion, and the Purples struck again with a seven-play, 76-yard march finished off with Bailey's 33-yard touchdown pass to Graham that put Bowling Green up 21-7 with 10:17 left in the first half.
Smith's 61-yard touchdown run on BG's next possession stretched the lead further, then he scored again on a 4-yard touchdown run after the Purples had forced an Apollo punt.
Another forced punt by the Eagles gave Bailey and company enough time to tack on one more first-half score, as Graham finished off the 43-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Bailey's successful two-point conversion pass to Matthew Klein got the running clock started just before the break.
Smith led the Purples with 93 rushing yards on just six carries, while Graham had 33 rushing yards on three carries plus his 33-yard TD catch.
"Once we get Huddleston back, he's got two sophomores behind him that have really gone to war for us and grown up a lot," Spader said. "So it's gonna give us some good depth at running back."
After Buchanon's scoop-and-score in the third quarter, the Purples got one more touchdown when backup quarterback Embree Dotson capped a four-play, 26-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to set the final score.
"We needed this one," Spader said. "We came home, we got a chance to get some confidence defensively, we got some guys back from being sick this week and we hope to get our two safeties back next week. They just need games and they need to grow together. If we work like we worked in practice this week and continue to improve, I like what I see down the road."
Bowling Green stays home to host Central Hardin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15.
AHS 7 0 0 0 -- 7
BGHS 14 29 14 -- 57
First quarter
BGHS -- Christopher Sweeney 12 pass from Deuce Bailey (Braden Widener kick), 10:40
AHS -- Caiden Tutt 1 run (Nathaniel Barnoud kick), 4:59
BGHS -- Montravion Graham 3 run (Widener kick), 3:51
Second quarter
BGHS -- Graham 33 pass from Bailey (Widener kick), 10:17
BGHS -- Jaxen Smith 61 run (Widener kick), 6:05
BGHS -- Smith 4 run (Widener kick), 2:47
BGHS -- Graham 1 run (Matthew Klein pass from Bailey), 0:23
Third quarter
BGHS -- Max Buchanon 20 fumble return (Widener kick), 10:28
BGHS -- Embree Dotson 1 run (Widener kick), 2:04