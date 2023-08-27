Bowling Green junior quarterback Deuce Bailey passed for 5 touchdowns and ran for one more to lead the visiting Purples to a 42-28 win against Owensboro on Friday night.
Bailey was 20-of-28 passing for 321 yards and 5 TDs, plus tallied a 6-yard rushing touchdown.
Bailey connected with Trevy Barber on an 8-yard TD pass that knotted the score at 14-all, then found Christopher Sweeney for a 7-yard TD pass that put BG (1-1) up for good in the second quarter.
The Bailey-to-Barber connection struck twice more for TD passes of 12 and 4 yards before Jaxen Smith capped the scoring with a 44-yard TD reception from Bailey.
Bowling Green faces Bryan Station in the LCA Bowl on Sept. 2 at Lexington Christian.
Glasgow 42, Russellville 6
Glasgow quarterback Easton Jessie passed for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another to lead the visiting Scotties to a 42-6 win against Russellville on Friday in the Linton-Wren Kick-off Classic.
Jessie was 8-of-10 passing for 165 yards and 2 TDs, plus added 34 rushing yards and a score. Gavin Neal led Glasgow (2-0) with 40 rushing yards, while Kaanan Allen, Cameron Bulle and Daylan Thomas each tallied a rushing touchdown.
Jerrick Martin had two catches for 46 yards and a touchdown, Kellon Stone pulled in a 28-yard touchdown catch and Rico Crowder tallied two receptions for 49 yards for the Scotties.
On defense, Glasgow’s Mason Arms had four tackles and two sacks, Jaylen Bradley and Ryan Morgan each tallied an interception, Cash Wells had a fumble recovery and David Dale and Cam Johnson each notched a sack.
Glasgow hosts Monroe County on Sept. 1.
Russellville quarterback Octavious McKeage tossed a 57-yard touchdown pass to JaCoveon Temple Dickers. McKeage finished with 82 passing yards and 18 rushing.
The Panthers’ Takyon Darden had 6 tackles and forced a fumble, Skylar Goodman and David Owens each had a sack and Amarus Morrow recovered a fumble.
Russellville (0-2) hosts Logan County on Sept. 1.
Logan County 28, Rossview 14
Jack Delaney hauled in 4 catches for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns as host Logan County claimed a 28-14 win against Rossview (Tenn.) on Friday.
Cougars quarterback Ridge Holman was 15-of-25 passing for 202 yards and a pair of TDs. Elijah Hawkins ran for 95 yards and a touchdown, Davin Yates tallied 46 rushing yards plus 4 catches for 50 yards, and Derek White had 39 rushing yards and a score.
Hawkins paced the defense with a 12-tackle night, including 3 for loss. Yates forced a fumble and had five stops, White tallied 7 tackles and recovered a fumble, Hunter Holloway tallied an interception and Jayden Blick recovered a fumble for the Cougars.
Logan County (2-0) visits Russellville on Sept. 1.
Webster County 55, Butler County 28
Visiting Webster County rolled to a 55-28 win against Butler County on Friday.
Bears quarterback Garrett Phelps was 20-of-35 passing for 257 yards and 2 touchdowns in the loss. Gage Beasley had five catches for 123 yards and a TD, Trevor Joiner had 6 receptions for 64 yards plus 26 rushing yards and a TD, and Dillon Hudnall added a 3-yard touchdown catch.
Lonnie Phelps tallied nine tackles on defense and Heath Chaney had a fumble recovery.
Butler County (1-1) visits Warren Central on Sept. 1.
ACS 42, Monroe County 7
Homestandings Allen County-Scottsville scored a pair of first-half defensive touchdowns to cruise to a 42-7 win against Monroe County on Friday.
Jaleek Mitchell tallied an interception return for a touchdown and Jackson Morris recovered and returned a fumble 47 yards for the Patriots.
ACS quarterback Braylon Adams had a 48-yard TD pass to Chase Ross and later a 44-yard TD strike to Blayne Tracy, who also had a 27 yard touchdown run.
Ross finished with 91 rushing yards and a touchdown, plus 48 receiving yards and a score.
ACS (2-0) hosts Franklin-Simpson on Sept. 1.
Franklin-Simpson 42, Warren Central 12
Host Franklin-Simpson claimed a 42-12 win against Warren Central on Friday.
The Wildcats piled up 344 yards of total offense in the win.
Warren Central’s Zarionte Howard (87 passing yards) hooked up with Devontre Patterson on a 79-yard touchdown pass, and Walter Moore added a 36-yard TD run for the Dragons.
Yzir Gray had 9 tackles, including a sack, and Nehemiah Carpenter had 7 tackles for Warren Central (0-2), which hosts Butler County on Sept. 1.
Franklin-Simpson (2-0) visits Allen County-Scottsville on Sept. 1.
Metcalfe County 34, Edmonson County 20
Visiting Metcalfe County pulled away late with a pair of touchdowns with less than two minutes in the game to pick up a 34-20 win against Edmonson County on Friday.
Michael Mills ran for 3 touchdowns to lead the host Wildcats, tallying scoring runs of 66, 10 and 14 yards.
Edmonson County (0-2) visits Muhlenberg County on Sept. 1.
Barren County 40, Trigg County 22
Host Barren County topped Trigg County 40-22 in the Don Franklin Auton Trojan Trail Turf War matchup on Saturday night.
Trojans quarterback Tate Spillman had a pair of touchdown runs, including a 58-yarder, and connected with Brey Bewley on a 20-yard TD pass. Barren County’s Austin Sewell also had a pair of rushing touchdowns and Kody Kerney had a 20-yard TD run in the win.
Barren County (2-0) hosts Warren East on Sept. 1.{&end}