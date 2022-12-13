PREP ROUNDUP Bailey's double-double boosts Lady Dragons to home win Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Dec 13, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jaliyah Bailey posted a double-double with 12 point and 13 rebounds to lead Warren Central's girls' basketball team to a 45-42 home win over Adair County on Monday night.Kennedee Robinson scored a team-high 13 points for the Lady Dragons. Jordyn Downey added nine points, and Briana Frausto totaled seven points and eight rebounds in the win.Warren Central (3-5) was set to host Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.Boys Edmonson County 54, Hart County 43Braxton Highbaugh tallied a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to boost host Edmonson County to a 54-43 win over Hart County on Monday.Braden Wall scored a team-high 16 points and Tyler Alexander added 10 points in the win for the Wildcats.Edmonson County (5-1) hosts Todd County Central on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Warren Central Adair County Edmonson County Hart County Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you