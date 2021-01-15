The Greenwood boys’ basketball controlled Friday’s District 14 game at South Warren from start to finish, downing the Spartans 79-46.
Greenwood (3-2 overall, 1-1 District 14) had four players score in double figures, shooting 52 percent from 3-point range, to cruise past South Warren and spoil Jason Holland’s debut as head coach.
“We haven’t played a full 32 minutes through four games and that was our goal tonight,” Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. “We were able to put that together from start to finish.
“I thought we set the tone defensively, which is a huge step for us. I’m just really proud of the full team effort tonight.”
The Gators never trailed, scoring the first four points and seven of the first eight.
Greenwood had a 23-12 lead after one and pushed the advantage to 44-29 by halftime. South Warren was unable to rally back in the second half, as Greenwood opened the third quarter with an 8-2 run to make the score 52-31 and eventually extended the margin to 22 points by the end of the third quarter.
Greenwood led by as much as 34 points in the final period.
Brakton Stinnett led Greenwood with 16 points, while Marc Grant added 15 points.
“One of our keys tonight was to come out and be the aggressor,” Grant said. “Usually we are not the aggressor when we play and we wanted to change that. We came out and did that.”
Will Gaddis had 13 points off the bench, while Aaron Brown finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. The Gators outrebounded South Warren 46-31.
“We have five keys every night,” McCoy said. “Winning the glass was number one. Those guys are long, athletic, physical and we really stepped up and answered that challenge tonight.”
Luke Burton led South Warren with 13 points. The Spartans were playing for the first time, after having to postpone three games due to COVID 19 protocols.
“My disappointment tonight is our emotion,” Holland said. “I’ve never coached this group of kids before, so I didn’t expect technical fouls and people talking trash and losing their mind on the floor like we did in the first half. And then we started fighting with one and another and pointing fingers and stuff like that, I’ve never seen that before.
“Sometimes a thumping is good for you. It’s bad for us because it’s a district seed game. That’s what makes it hard.”
GHS 23 21 16 19 -- 79
SWHS 12 17 9 8 -- 46
GHS -- B. Stinnett 16, Grant 15, Gaddis 13, Brown 11, C. Stinnett 9, Morrison 4, Matheos 3, Raymer 3, Buchanon 3, Howard 2.
SW -- Burton 13, Veltkamp 8, Jones 6, Myers 6, Putnam 4, Linhardt 3, Davis 3, Neal 2, Reynolds 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.