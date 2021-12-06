Butler County's girls' basketball team displayed a solid balanced attack to roll past host Warren East for a 64-39 girls' basketball win Monday night.
The Lady Bears finished with four players scoring in double digits, led by a 16-point night from junior Jenna Phelps.
"Honestly, that's probably the most unselfish basketball (team) that I've coached in all the years I've been doing it," Butler County coach Lexie Belcher said. "That's been a focus. We have six people who can score as many points as they want to, so it's a team effort every night when we get the win."
Butler County (2-0) jumped out to a 20-8 lead in the first quarter, helped along by forcing Warren East (2-3) into eight turnovers in the first eight minutes.
"That was a focus because we did that same thing against Logan County (a 44-40 win Friday), we jumped out ahead 20, 25 points – same situation, but we focused on the second half (tonight)," Belcher said. "I tell them all the time, 'If you're in a fight, are you going to let somebody up?' You've just got to keep pounding and pounding, and that's what we did. We were really, really patient with the ball and we knew when we were shooting, it was going in."
Warren East regrouped in the second quarter by cutting down the turnovers by half and making some shots. By halftime, the Lady Raiders were within eight at 32-24.
But in the third quarter, East went cold and the Lady Bears stayed on task. Phelps tallied eight points in the frame as Butler County pulled away by outscoring the hosts 17-3 to lead 49-27 by the end of the quarter.
"We really want to press this year and we want to get an early lead so we can get so we can play a little more comfortably," Phelps said.
The Lady Raiders have been busy since the start of the regular season last week, logging five games already. Warren East coach Jenny Neville said fatigue hasn't been a factor, since the Lady Raiders can go 10 to 12 deep.
"First off, Butler County's got a really good team – they're a very well-balanced team," Neville said. "We made a run there in the second quarter trying to come back and it just wasn't enough.
" ... I think we just could not put the basketball in the goal tonight. And they played really good defense, but when we did get our shots they didn't fall."
Warren East was set to host Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday. Butler County will open District 12 play with a game at Whitesville Trinity on Friday.