RUSSELLVILLE – Logan County knows it’ll need more than Gary Hardy alone to have the rushing attack it wants this fall. At least for a quarter, the Cougars got a glimpse of what that supporting casts looks like without Hardy.
It certainly got better with him.
Logan County had no issues running through the Butler County defense in a 55-20 win to open the 2019 season. The Cougars (1-0) rushed for more than 300 yards and played the first quarter with Hardy and receiver Maurice Gordon on the sideline. Logan County got rushing touchdowns from five different players and totaled 307 rushing yards in the rout.
“That’s what we’re going to have to do this year,” LCHS coach Todd Adler said. “There’s nights we’re going to have to get the run game going and nights we’re going to have to throw the ball and we have a balanced offense in that matter and I think we’re doing a good job of trying to get there.”
Hardy led the team with 115 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns. Aaron Hinton put the Cougars on the board first with a 16-yard touchdown run and quarterback Tyler Ezell weaved down the field for a 63-yard score to go up 14-0 in the first quarter. Hardy highlighted the night with a 53-yard touchdown run one play into the second half and Carson Bradley, who finished with seven carries for 38 yards, had a goal-line score that cued the 36-point running clock with the Cougars up 48-6 in the third quarter.
With most starters sitting out in the fourth quarter, Logan County had 12 different players rush the ball.
“It’s a huge deal,” Bradley said. “Luckily, we have other people that are able to fill the shoes of (Hardy) in case we have to spread out the offense or anything else.”
In addition to his long touchdown scamper, Ezell completed 10-of-16 pass attempts for 143 yards and two scores. His 16-yard fade to Anthony Woodard in the right corner of the end zone put Logan County up 21-0 after one quarter.
His second score was a connection over the middle on fourth down to Jordan Sells, who broke several tackles on his way to a 41-yard touchdown reception.
The Cougars had over 450 yards of offense and averaged around nine yards per play. Friday was the Cougars’ third straight win over Butler County. The teams have met in the season opener every year since 2011.
“It felt amazing,” Bradley said. “It was the first game of the season and we came out, punched them in the mouth and showed them what we’re made of, just handled our business.”
The youthful Bears (0-1) have lost 22 straight games.
Sophomore quarterback Jagger Henderson made big connections with receiver Bryar Beasley, who finished with five receptions for 179 yards and two scores.
Henderson found his top target in the second quarter down the left sideline for an 89-yard touchdown toss that cut Logan County’s lead to 21-6. Henderson added two late touchdowns after the running clock. He had another touchdown toss to Beasley for 37 yards and then scored on a 5-yard run in the final seconds.
“We had some positives,” BCHS coach Brandon Embry said. “Penalties early in the game gave them momentum. Bryar had a great game at receiver. Compared to last year, a lot of positives. We’re still a young team building for the future, but overall I’m pleased with the fight that we had.”
BCHS 0 6 0 14 – 20
LCHS 21 13 21 0– 55
First quarterback
LC – Aaron Hinton 16 run (Lucas Arevalo kick), 10:55
LC – Tyler Ezell 63 run (Arevalo kick), 1:09
LC – Anthony Woodard 16 pass from Ezell (Arevalo kick), 0:59
Second quarter
BC – Bryar Beasley 89 pass from Jagger Henderson (conversion failed), 11:16
LC – Jordan Sells 41 pass from Ezell (conversion failed), 5:36
LC – Gary Hardy 16 run (Arevalo kick), 3:07
Third quarterback
LC – Hardy 53 run (Arevalo kick), 11:40
LC – Carson Bradley 1 run (Arevalo kick), 8:40
LC – Braxton Baptiste 22 run (Arevalo kick), 0:25
Fourth quarter
BC – Beasley 36 pass from Henderson (Solomon Flener pass from Henderson), 4:23
BC – Henderson 5 run, 0:00{&end}
