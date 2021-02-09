Host Glasgow had five players finish in double-digit scoring as the Scotties claimed a 70-48 boys' basketball win over Edmonson County on Monday.
Ashton Cerwinske paced Glasgow with 15 points. Sam Bowling and Jackson Poland added 13 points each, John Carter Myers tallied a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Trey Brown chipped in with 10 points.
Glasgow (7-6) was next set to play at Cumberland County on Tuesday.
Chaz Wilson finished with game highs for 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead Edmonson County. Jon Smith added 10 points for the Wildcats.
Edmonson County (5-5) returns to action Thursday at home against Grayson County.
Girls
Warren East 59, Caverna 25
Lucy Patterson notched a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Warren East to a 59-25 win over visiting Caverna on Monday.
Reagan Lawson added nine points for the Lady Raiders.
Krista Gamboa finished with 13 points to lead Caverna.
