The Greenwood softball team was unable to complete the trifecta, falling to Louisville Ballard 2-1 in nine innings Saturday at Greenwood High School.
Playing its third top-5 team this week, No. 6 Greenwood (12-2) rallied to force extra innings before No. 2 Ballard (14-0) scratched across an unearned run to take it in nine.
“They took advantage of our mistakes,” Greenwood coach Taylor Proctor said. “We weren’t able to take advantage of our situations. We couldn’t lay our bunts down. Against a quality team like that, you have to play pretty much perfectly to beat them and they played an extremely good ballgame.”
Greenwood starter Kayden Murray and Ballard starter Brooke Gray were able to stifle the offenses most of the day.
Neither pitcher allowed a hit through the first three innings. Ballard got an infield single from Emory Donaldson to start the fourth – with Donaldson scoring on a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt by Mikayla Milby.
It remained 1-0 until the seventh, when Greenwood was able to rally. Lily Travis drew a leadoff walk, but Gray retired the next two leaving the Lady Gators down to their final out.
Mallory Jones came through with a single to right that was misplayed, allowing Travis to score from first.
“I hadn’t had too good of at-bats (before), so I knew my team needed me,” Jones said. “I kinda went up there with a blank mindset, knowing I had a job to do and I needed to get the job done. She threw me an outside pitch and I just went with it.”
After both teams were retired in order, Ballard regained the advantage in the ninth, with Macy McCoy reaching on a two-base error with two outs and scoring on an RBI single by Alyssa Simmons.
Greenwood got a leadoff single from Josi Morrison in the bottom of the ninth, but the runner was left at first.
Murray was stellar in defeat for Greenwood, allowing two unearned runs on three hits with a walk and 13 strikeouts.
“That’s what we have talked about all season – Kayden is going to keep us in games,” Proctor said. “She’s been phenomenal all year for us. She will keep us in these 1-0, 2-1 ballgames, but we’ve got to play defense behind her.”
Morrison had two singles to pace the five-hit attack.
Despite the loss, Greenwood ended a week that began with wins over No. 4 South Warren on Tuesday and No. 3 Daviess County on Friday.
“I hate losing more than anyone,” Proctor said. “I don’t want to lose in a game of checkers, but at the end of the day they played well enough to win. One ball here, one ball there and we win that game. We are on the other side of it.
“I don’t want to take that away from them because – according to the coaches’ poll – we played the number 4, 3 and 2 teams in the state this week. To come out 2-1, I couldn’t be more proud of the girls with how they have played.”
Jones said the Lady Gators were able to learn a lot about where they stand as a team after this week’s games.
“I think it shows a lot about us and what we can do and areas that we need to clean up,” Jones said. “Once we clean up those areas, we will be good to go.”
Greenwood is scheduled to play at Allen County-Scottsville at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
BHS 000 100 001 – 2 3 3
GHS 000 000 100 – 1 5 2
WP: Gray LP: Murray.