RUSSELLVILLE -- It was a decision that came down to the wire for Russellville’s Braxton Baptiste, who announced minutes before his signing ceremony Friday at Russellville High School that he would be attending Florida Atlantic to play college football.
Baptiste and Lennon Ries, who signed with Murray State, both signed Friday – just over a month after six teammates from the Class A state runner-up signed with their respective collegiate teams.
Baptiste, who also considered Louisville and South Florida, said he knew FAU was the fit after a visit to the campus.
“I loved the coaches, the environment,” Baptiste said. “It was great. The visit was great. The facilities are great. I just love what they have to offer down there.”
Florida Atlantic is coached by former WKU player and head coach Willie Taggart, who is friends with Russellville boys’ basketball coach and assistant football coach Carlos Quarles. Baptiste said Quarles' friendship with Taggart helped open the door to FAU.
“That definitely played a huge part in this,” Baptiste said. “Without coach Q who knows where I would have been. He put me on to (Florida Atlantic), I went down and met the coaches, (it) worked out great.”
In his one season with Russellville, Baptiste was a force at defensive end with 53 solo tackles and 12½ sacks. Baptiste was a fifth-year senior who came back after breaking his leg in the second game of his senior season at Logan County High School.
“It’s a blessing for sure,” Baptiste said. “That senior year I only played a game and maybe a quarter. I lost most of my offers because it was such a serious injury. When they passed this final year it was a blessing. I was super excited and knew what I had to do.”
Ries recently had surgery for a torn ACL, but said even when he told Murray State about the injury they didn’t lose interest.
“Honestly when I first did it I thought I was going to lose my offer,” Ries said. “We went and told the coaches after it happened. They sat down and talked with me and my parents. They told us they were committed to us and that we are family. That’s something you can’t trade. It’s something that you look for from a college and we got it out of Murray.”
Ries showed his versatility in his four years at Russellville playing wide receiver, quarterback, linebacker and cornerback, although Murray State has indicated they would like him to play linebacker at the collegiate level. He threw for 1,328 yards last season with 19 touchdowns, while recording 40 solo tackles at linebacker.
Ries will join teammate Jovari Gamble at Murray State.
“It’s exciting for sure,” Ries said. “The coaches down there are awesome guys. I’m really excited to be part of that family.
“It’s every kid’s dream,” Ries said. “It’s something that everyone of us wants to do from the day we start sports. To be able to accomplish that means the world to me.”