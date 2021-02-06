Alera Barbee tallied 12 points to lead host Franklin-Simpson to a 39-36 girls’ basketball win over District 13 rival Logan County on Friday.
Kate Norwood added 10 points and Hadley Turner had nine points for the Lady Wildcats. Franklin-Simpson (5-4 overall, 3-1 District 13) was scheduled to host Cumberland County on Saturday.
Gracie Borders had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead Logan County. Sierra Seiber added 11 points for the Lady Cougars.
Logan County (1-12, 1-3) returns to action Monday at home against McLean County.
Glasgow 43, Caverna 41
Mia Cassady scored 13 points to help host Glasgow hold off Caverna for a 43-41 win on Friday.
Ashton Botts added eight points and eight rebounds, and Kaidence Byrd also had eight points for the Lady Scotties. Glasgow (4-5) will next face Cumberland County on the road Tuesday.
Kaliana Richardson had game highs of 18 points and nine rebounds for Caverna (1-6). Tavi Gonzalez added 12 points for the Lady Colonels.
Grayson County 69, Butler County 63
Taylor Leach scored 18 points to lead host Butler County in Friday’s 69-63 loss to District 12 rival Grayson County.
Butler County (3-3, 1-1) was scheduled to visit Lyon County on Saturday.
Boys
Glasgow 67, Caverna 49
Sam Bowling scored 26 points to pace host Glasgow to a 67-49 win over Caverna on Friday night.
Ashton Cerwinske finished with a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Jackson Poland chipped in with 14 points for the Scotties.
Glasgow (6-6) is slated to host Edmonson County on Monday.
Barren County 65, ACS 62
Host Barren County held on for a 65-62 win over District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Friday.
Mason Shirley tallied 30 points, six assists and four rebounds to lead ACS. Micheal Smith added 10 points and six rebounds, and Jax Cooper had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists for ACS.
ACS (8-3, 5-1) was scheduled to visit Cloverport on Saturday.
Barren County (10-3, 4-1) was set to host Warren Central on Saturday.
Trinity (Whitesville) 58, Edmonson County 57
Despite a 24-point outing from Chaz Wilson, host Edmonson County fell short in a 58-57 loss to District 12 foe Whitesville (Trinity) on Friday.
Wilson also pulled down a team-high 14 rebounds to post a double-double. Lane Lindsey added 10 points and Gavin Rose had nine for the Wildcats. Edmonson County (5-3, 2-2) was slated to host Hancock County on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.